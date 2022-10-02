One dies as fire razes two buildings in Lagos

A 50-year-old man was confirmed dead in an early morning fire at a building in the Bariga area of the state on Sunday.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said 10 rooms were razed in the building located at 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga.

She also confirmed the destruction of four rooms and three shops by fire in the Shomolu area of the state.

Adeseye was however silent on the identity of the deceased.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday combated two fires in the Bariga and Shomolu areas of the State.

“The first of the emergency was notified at 00:31 hours, Sunday to 19, Apata Street, Shomolu while the other was reported at 03:19 hours to 48, Jagunmolu Street, Bariga just as the former firefighting was concluded.

“The Shomolu incident involved four rooms and three shops in a bungalow building consisting of eight rooms and four shops while the Bariga Fire involved 10 rooms in a bungalow building consisting of 25 rooms and 18 shops.

“The Ilupeju and Isolo Fire Crew(s) that both responded to the two separate emergencies met them well alight and lamented delayed calls as fire had wreaked havoc before they were alerted to salvage the situations.

“The preliminary investigation revealed negligence as the undercurrent causes of both fire incidents as a power surge was recorded at Shomolu before the arrival of the firefighters.

“It was, however, unfortunate that a male adult of about 50 years of age was recovered and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit at Bariga while the incident at Shomolu did not involve any loss of life or injury.”

