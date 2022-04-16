Politics
Only Igbo presidency in 2023 can end Biafran agitation —Ohanaeze Ndigbo
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has warned that only the emergence of a president from the South-East in 2023 can end separatist agitations by pro-Biafran groups in the region.
The group, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, urged presidential aspirants from other regions to forfeit their ambitions and back aspirants from the South-East if they want the country to remain one and an end to agitations in that part of the country.
“What Ohanaeze is saying is that if this Presidency does not come to the South-East, definitely, there would be more restiveness and separatist agitations in the South-East; it would increase insecurity and it is not in the interest of anybody who loves the interest of this country,” he said.
Read also: PDP committed political suicide by throwing presidential ticket open —Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Ogbonnia called on presidential aspirants from other zones in the country like former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, to drop their ambitions and support the Igbo presidency project in 2023.
