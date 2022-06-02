Business
OPEC raises Nigeria’s production quota for July to 1.799mbpd
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has raised Nigeria’s oil production quota for July to 1.799 million barrels per day (mbpd).
The new target is 27,000bpd higher than the approved quota of 1.772 mbpd for June.
In a statement, OPEC said the decision was taken at its 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday.
According to the statement, OPEC+ also adjusted upward the monthly overall production by 648,000bpd for July with a target production of 43.206mbpd.
The statement said: “The 29th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via videoconference on June 2.
READ ALSO: OPEC raises Nigeria’s oil production quota as Brent closes in on $120
“The meeting noted the most recent reopening from lockdowns in major global economic centres. It further noted that global refinery intake is expected to increase after seasonal maintenance.
“The meeting highlighted the importance of stable and balanced markets for both crude oil and refined products.
“The meeting extended the compensation period until the end of December as requested by some underperforming countries, and requested that underperforming countries submit their plans by June 17.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...