OPEC+ to flood market with oil, a move Nigeria needs against rising inflation | Ripples Nigeria

Business
OPEC+ to flood market with oil, a move Nigeria needs against rising inflation
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) will consider loosening the grip on crude oil price as it skyrockets to its highest in a year after crashing to the oil price war and COVID-19 last year.
OPEC+, which is an ally of OPEC, have a meeting on March 4, where members will discuss increasing oil production, following the impact of production cut on oil price, which now trades at $67.24 per barrel.
In order to strengthen crude oil price after the crash in April, OPEC and OPEC+ members agreed to cut down on oil production level, with the latest being March. This decision has continued to aid the recovery of oil price in the global market – with supply short of meeting demand, oil price is pushed up.
As the oil price continues to rise, it leads to costly fuel price in Nigeria and other crude-dependent countries. So OPEC+ will deliberate on flooding the market, in a bid to temper oil price surge.
The last cut saw Russia easing production level by 65,000 bpd and Kazakhstan cutting production by 10,000 bpd, oilprice disclosed. If increase in oil production is agreed, it is expected to take effect in April and production quotas will be in hundreds of bpd – Russia is fighting for a boost.
Possibility of Saudi Arabia, an OPEC member, increasing its production level after March is also lingering as the country also partook in the cut exercise, dropping one million bpd. If Saudi Arabia end production cut, it could pump about a million bpd into the oil market.
Read also: Oil prices rise as OPEC+ plans to limit supply, Bonny Light loses $0.23
Meanwhile, Nigeria has also complied with production cut in recent months, as compensation cut following refusal to cut down in early 2020. As of December, Nigeria cut down by 70,000 bpd, to 1.43 million bpd, below its 1.495 million bpd quota, according to S&P Global Platts OPEC+ survey.
In January, production dropped again to 1.38 million bpd, although, some of the cut was caused by pipeline leaks, which forced suspension of deliveries of Forcados crude by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and force majeure declared by Exxon Mobil Corp. for its Qua Iboe facility.
But the country might reverse production cut, as Financial Derivatives boss, Bismarck Rewane, said the country needs to improve on its production output to assist its struggling economy which just exited recession by 0.11 percent.
Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that Rewane factored boost in oil production as a weapon in combating rising inflation, which is 16.47 percent in January, rising from 15.7 percent in December.
The rising inflation has negatively impacted on cost of living in Nigeria, affecting purchasing power of citizens as goods and service price skyrocket amid rising unemployment.
“Basically, what the Central Bank has to do, because they are the Monetary policy authority, is to ensure two things, one, increase the volume of oil put in the market, and two, begin to increase interest rate across the board.” Rewane said.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...