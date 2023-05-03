Opposition parties insist on contesting for Reps Speakership, Deputy positions

The Caucus of Opposition parties in the House of Representatives have insisted on contesting for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the incoming 10th National Assembly despite the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) constituting the majority with 179 members in the House.

The political parties with members in the House which make up the minority caucus apart from the APC and main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), include the Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Young People’s Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The minority caucus which made their position known at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, said they have the number to win the offices of the presiding officers in the House.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary of the caucus, Hon. Efosa Imasuen, the group said an 11-man committee has been set up to hunt for credible candidates for the position.

“The members resolved as follows: To Contest the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representative of the National Assembly,” the communiqué reads.

“That we have resolve to set up an eleven-man Committee to scout for a credible and acceptable candidate that would vie for those offices, and then actively seek the unification of Nigerians along ethno-religious lines

“The Greater Majority with more than 180 elected members (being over 50% of the elected member) will remain one indivisible coalition during the 10th National Assembly, with the interest of the country as its driving force

“That the greater Majority of the 10th National Assembly will be continually guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the collective interest of Nigerians being its major concern.

“To assure Nigerians not to lose hope due to the country’s current unpleasant situation, including the disunity plaguing the nation, which is the direct consequence of APC’s misrule and that the Greater majority of the incoming 10th National assembly will remedy these problems as a matter of priority.

“The Great majority will continue to unify the coalition of opposition parties so that it can be an effective check on the ruling party in order to safeguard the rule of law,” it said.

