Politics
Allow your lawyers do their work, APC tells Obi, says his accusations are ridiculous
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi to allow his lawyers do their work since campaigns are over.
The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who gave the advise when he featured on Arise News Television on Wednesday, said Obi was crossing the line with his accusations in recent times.
Morka was reacting to Obi’s recent allegations that the APC and its supporters have been attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).
Morka, however, described the accusations by the LP presidential candidate as ridiculous.
Read also: Tribunal sets date to hear Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu’s election victory
He said: “Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.
“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.
“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...