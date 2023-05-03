Allow your lawyers do their work, APC tells Obi, says his accusations are ridiculous

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi to allow his lawyers do their work since campaigns are over.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, who gave the advise when he featured on Arise News Television on Wednesday, said Obi was crossing the line with his accusations in recent times.

Morka was reacting to Obi’s recent allegations that the APC and its supporters have been attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Morka, however, described the accusations by the LP presidential candidate as ridiculous.

He said: “Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.’

