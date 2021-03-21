ORTOM: Atiku calls for a rejig of the nation's security architecture | Ripples Nigeria

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for a rejig of Nigeria’s security architecture and an amendment of the nation’s constitution to allow for states to control their internal security.

Atiku made the call in a tweet on Sunday on his official Twitter handle while reacting to the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday as he was returning from his farm on the Makurdi-Gboko Road by gunmen believed to be herdsmen.

READ ALSO: Northern governors want attack on Ortom investigated

He said on Twitter: “The reported attack on Gov Samuel Ortom is worrisome and stands condemned.

“I hereby call for a thorough investigation into the matter and restate the need for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture and a constitutional framework that empowers the states to control their internal security.”

Join the conversation

Opinions