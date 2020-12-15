Our lecturers demand pounded yam to supervise us —AAUA students

Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, Ondo State (AAUA), have accused their lecturers of demanding specific wraps of pounded yam with assorted soups, crates of soft drinks, bitter kola, packets of biscuits and sweets, before agreeing to supervise postgraduate students who want to defend their Ph.D thesis.

The AAUA Alumni Association made the allegation in a statement on Monday, calling on the school authority to investigate some members of staff of the institution who have been fingered in the scandal.

Members of the association made the allegation at the 2020 Delegate Assembly held on the campus of the institution.

The acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, who was represented at the event by Prof. Victor Olumekun, described the allegation as shameful and would not be tolerated in the university.

“I want to apologise to you and to everyone who have had reasons to be so aggrieved about the treatment they have received from our staff in the university.

“These allegations, funny as they may seem, is scandalous and I promise that a panel will be set up to investigate it and any lecturer or member of staff found culpable will be made to face the music.

“We will not condone such a condescending act and we condemn it in very strong terms. We are sorry for what they have made you go through but be rest assured that we will get to the root of the matter,” Ige said.

