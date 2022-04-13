Business
Over $140m bitcoin long positions liquidated, as BTC trades downward
Long position investors in the bitcoin community liquidated their funds on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market plummeted in the new week after a short-lived stay above $45,000 the previous week.
According to Bitcoin Archive, a BTC tracker, it stated on Tuesday that “$146m Bitcoin long positions were liquidated yesterday.”, it wrote on Twitter, reflecting the dampening mood in the market.
On Sunday, bitcoin asking price closed at $42,207.67, but was down -6.35% to $39,521.90, as at end of trading on Tuesday, wiping off $51.01 billion from the market capitalisation.
Read also: Bitcoin holders make N2.51tr in 2 days as crypto asset’s value rises by 0.68%
Bitcoin has been struggling to maintain its hold above $45,000, but it has been faced with resistance at the price range, as sell pressure continued to throw a spanner in the growth of BTC.
With bitcoin unable to best its All-Time High of $68,990.90 since November 2021, its sending a signal that the cryptoasset’s current value is stuck between a price floor and price ceiling, as it bounces between $40,000 and $45,000 in the last four months.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...