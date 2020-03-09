Oyedepo laments state of the nation, says Buhari’s govt a curse on Nigeria

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has lamented the state of the Nigerian nation.

He described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst in the history of the nation.

Speaking on Sunday while delivering a sermon during the second service of the church at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, the clergy said that President Buhari’s days as leader of Nigeria are numbered.

Oyedepo further described Buhari is a bad leader whose government has no direction and is like a curse on Nigeria.

He said; “In my view you are bad and you shouldn’t be a leader. I have the right to say so. As far as I am concerned, I am a true born and thoroughly-bred Nigerian, an intelligent one.

“In my view, this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria, this government. It is the worst and in fact, it is like a curse.

“I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979, that tells you I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria.

“This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered.”

Oyedepo also made reference to the hate speech bill being sponsored by Senator Sabi Abdullahi

He went further to describe the bill as the most ridiculous and stupid bill anyone could think of and also queried the strategy of the government to criminalise hate speech while giving freedom to those who kill others.

Oyedepo added, “The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder. Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.

“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets.

“This is the most stupid and nonsensical idea anybody can think of.”

