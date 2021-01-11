Pacific nation of Micronesia records first Covid-19 case

The remote Pacific nation of Micronesia has lost its Covid-19 free status as it recorded its first case of Covid-19 on Monday.
President of Micronesia, David Panuelo made the disclosure in a televised address calling for calm.
The Micronesia president said the first Covid-19 case came from a crewman on a government ship “Chief Mailo”, which had been in the Philippines undergoing repairs.
“We remain in what we call Covid-condition-four, which means that schools, churches, and businesses of all kinds are still open,” he added.
“Do not panic because the situation is contained.”
Micronesia has 100,000 inhabitants.
