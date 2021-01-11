Kogi gov, Bello, finally opens up on 2023 presidential ambition

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has finally opened up on his 2023 presidential ambition, saying he is putting his hat into the race because he has what it takes to provide purposeful leadership and good governance for Nigeria.

Bello who spoke with Daily Independent on Sunday, January 10, said he is going into the race to liberate Nigeria, urging Nigerians to join hands with him in the struggle to free the country from the myriads of challenges confronting her.

Bello who called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts so far since assumption of office in May 2015, added that he wants to consolidate on the achievements of Buhari if he is elected into power in 2023.

“I want everyone to join me in the struggle to liberate this country. We must seize this golden opportunity to save our nation,” Bello said.

“By the grace of God, I’m ready to lead and I will provide all the quality leadership that is required in the country.

“Let us do our bit to support the current administration and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to save this country. Those that are leading today, I can assure you that apart from Mr. President and very few others, there are those who do not have the interest of the country at heart. They don’t care about us and that is the truth.”

Read also: 2023 presidential race not my priority for now, Gov Bello tells supporters

The Kogi State House of Assembly has also come out to drum up support for Bello’s presidential ambition after the Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole announced the state lawmakers are set to begin a systematic consultation tour to other states for the governor this week.

Kolawole said he and his team will begin the sensitization tour with visit to states in the North Central where they will meet with their colleagues to solicit their support for Bello.

According to the Speaker, the states they are expected to visit include Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna and Kwara States in the first lap of the tour.

Join the conversation

Opinions