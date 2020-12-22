2023 presidential race not my priority for now, Gov Bello tells supporters

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on his supporters not to distract him with the call for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He told his supporters to allow him focus on delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of his state.

He said his achievements in securing lives and properties of the people of his state has attracted support calling for him to join the 2023 presidential race.

He made the statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Nnogwu Sani Mohammed at the ongoing security and economic summit of the North Central Governors Forum in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said; “Nigerians across all divide are calling on the Governor to run for the presidency in 2023 but His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is totally focused and committed to delivering the mandate given to him by the people of Kogi State to run for the second term.

“By January 27, 2021, he will be one year in office, that is for the second term, so he has a lot to do and he has a lot of time to spend with the people of Kogi State to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.”

Yahaya Bello also stated that his priority is to rebuild the state and not to run for 2023 presidential race.

He also assured residents of the state that he is focused on his mandate of improved security, economy, and youth employment.

