Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023 – Gov Bello

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, expressed optimism on Thursday that Nigerians would still vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Bello, who stated this when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the ruling party has impressed Nigerians with their developmental strides since 2015 when it came to power.

He said: “APC has come to stay. We are developing the country and the people are happy with our programmes. We are touching lives and we are securing the nation.

“Why won’t they (Nigerians) give us a chance once again to produce the president of this country?

“APC, by the grace of God, will produce the next president and sweep the legislative houses and the governorship across the country.”

The governor also mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party has no chance of winning in 2023.

He stressed that the main opposition party has gone into oblivion.

“Even though power belongs to God and God gives power to whom He wills, I can assure you that PDP is gone and is going and going,” Bello said emphatically.

