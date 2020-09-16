PDP hails UK govt’s decision to sanction election riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday night described as commendable the United Kingdom’s decision to impose a visa ban and seizure of assets belonging to perpetrators of election fraud ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, commended the United Kingdom and the United States for their quick response in the bid to stop the unbridled electoral fraud being perpetrated by political leaders, as well as compromised electoral and security officials.

The party said: “With the emerging global action, our party reiterates our call to other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, France, Spain, Canada as well as African countries and the ECOWAS member states to impose similar sanctions.

“Similar sanction should be imposed on these unscrupulous elements and their family members.”

The PDP added that those at the forefront of plots to undermine the country’s democratic process in the Edo State governorship election should also be immediately profiled for sanctions by the two countries.

“On our own part, we remain law-abiding but will never allow anybody to use any means whatsoever to manipulate the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“Never! Not after the people of Edo have manifestly expressed their resolve to re-elect our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday,” the party added.

