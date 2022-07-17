Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, assures supporters of commitment to rescue Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship flag bearer in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the state governorship election.

Adeleke was declared as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning.

He polled 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 375,027 votes in the election.

In a statement he personally signed, the former Anambra State governor also saluted the courage of the LP gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf Lasun, in the process.

He told his supporters not to be disappointed by the outcome of the election and urged them to stay committed in the struggle to rescue the country in 2023.

Obi said: “I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun State gubernatorial election.

“I also congratulate the candidate, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome.

“To the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one month old in the party and we had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades. However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and political impact felt nationally.

“We must strengthen our collective resolve not to relent in our noble march to take back our country. Much work remains to be done, hence we must focus the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General elections.

“In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the nation and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria, for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline, shift the National psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”

