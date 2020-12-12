Peter Obi responds to World Bank’s report on Nigeria poverty level

Former presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, in response to the latest report released by the World Bank on Nigeria’s projected poverty level, has said that by the end of 2020, Nigeria will produce 110 million poor people.

Obi disclosed this during the PDP Southeast Summit ahead of the 2023 general elections on Friday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Obi stressed that Nigeria was drifting towards a massive collapse, urging the party to rise up to this challenge.

According to Obi: “Your country is drifting, it is collapsing. And if you don’t do anything, it will set its revenge on you.

“The World Bank released a report, go and read that report. This year alone, 11 million Nigerians will fall into poverty.

“The 11 million is on top of the 100 million that is already there. That means by the end of this year, Nigeria will have over 110 million people living in poverty. It is important to know that of these 11 million persons falling into poverty, eight million are youths.”

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus also reacting to the report, and urged the youths to be creative and innovative, adding that power rests on them.

