Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region

An aid worker under the employ of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has been shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region.

The murder of the aid worker was confirmed on Friday by the IRC which revealed that the victim was killed in a refugee camp in Ethiopia.

“Communication with the area is extremely difficult and we are still working to gather and confirm the details surrounding the murder ofthe aid worker,” IRC said in a statement.

READ ALSO: ETHIOPIA: 500 people arrested ahead of major festival

The humanitarian group has not identified the deceased, or said when or how it happened. But its statement confirmed the aid worker had been serving in Hitsats refugee camp in Shire when they were killed.

The organisation says it is “working in Tigray to support 96,000 refugees in four camps with a range of services, including clean water, sanitation, and education”.

This came after Ripples Nigeria had reported that the government of Ethiopia admitted that it fired at a team of United Nations aid workers in the conflict-hit Tigray region and later detained them, blaming the aid workers for trying to reach areas where “they were not supposed to go.”

Join the conversation

Opinions