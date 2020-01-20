Absence of the prosecution witness on Monday stalled the money laundering trial involving a Briton, Adam Quinn, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the case till January 21 following a request by the prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho.

Quinn and James Nolan were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over their alleged involvement in the failed Gas Processing and Supply agreement with the Nigerian government.

A British court had last year awarded $9.6 billion against Nigeria as compensation to Processing and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) over the failed agreement.

READ ALSO: P&ID: Absence of prosecution witness stalls Briton’s money laundering trial

The duo were directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, and they were arraigned on a 16-count charge of money laundering.

But the EFCC later amended the charges to 32 counts

The judge had on December 18 issued a warrant of arrest for Quinn after he allegedly snubbed previous court proceedings.

Iheanacho told the court that the witness had been in court for previous sittings and was aware of Monday’s proceedings.

The prosecutor said: “He is aware of the date and contacted me this morning but I have been calling him to know his whereabouts but he is not responding.”

Join the conversation

Opinions