Planned payment of N5,000 to ‘poor Nigerians’ will be a cesspool of corruption —PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has kicked against plans by the Federal Government to pay N5,000 to the ‘poorest of the poor’ in the country, to cushion the effect of the proposed subsidy removal next year, saying it would be another cesspool of corruption.

The PFN, in a statement by its President, Bishop Wale Oke, on Sunday, opined that removing fuel subsidy would not only worsen the suffering of majority of Nigerians, but an increase in fuel price which will come with the subsidy removal, will trigger tension and crises in the country.

Bishop Oke added that such a move could paralyze the nation’s economy if not handled with utmost care.

“The planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians is to create a cesspool of corruption,” the PFN said in the statement.

“How do you define the poor? They, mostly, don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?

“The cost of transportation for human and goods across the country will skyrocket and other things connected which will have a spiral effect on general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional.

“Please, let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful.”

“Without begging the issue, there should be well defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners.

“One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We’ve seen enough of such.

Oke added that though the PFN would always support policies that would enhance good governance, the government should put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.

“By whatever means, let the Federal Government put its heart into ensuring that our refineries are back to life.

“In addition, in order to stem the rising cost of living, farmers and others connected to them should be encouraged. This is what can help our economy.

“Everybody will feel it, particularly the less privileged. The negative effects will surely outweigh the positive.”

