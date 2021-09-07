Metro
Police arraigns teenagers for alleged burglary, theft in Abuja
Police on Tuesday arraigned two teenagers at the Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing electrical wires worth N120,000.
The defendants – Goodwin Lucky (18) and Matthew Sunday (17) – were arraigned on a five-count charge of joint acts, criminal trespass, housebreaking, mischief and theft.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Makanju Bola, of Kpeyegyi village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on August 8.
He said: “The complainant alleged that on the same date, the defendants broke into her uncompleted house through the ceiling, vandalised and stole her electrical wires valued at N120,000.
“However, it was revealed during the police investigation that the defendants were arrested inside the said house with some electrical wires in their possession.”.
The offence, according to him, contravened sections 79, 348, 327, and 287 of the Penal Code and punishable under same.
Magistrate Isa Anas granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety each in like sum.
Anas adjourned the case till September 17 for hearing.
