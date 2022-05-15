Police arrests three suspects over APC chairman’s death in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi local government area of the state, Musa Hussaini Gwabba.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the command’s spokesman, Ahmed Mohammed.

He also ordered an autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the late APC chairman.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Police arrest hoodlums who stormed party, killing 2 youths, injuring others

The statement read: “Report indicated that on 14/05/2022 at about 1130 hours information was received from a Good Samaritan that one HUSSEINI MUSA GWABBA, 62 years old, male, the new Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Bauchi local government area was in distress.

“The DPO, C Division visited the scene at KHAIRAN Hotel located behind Specialist Hospital Bauchi where he met the victim vomiting in his hotel room and rushed him to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment, where he was certified dead by a Medical Doctor on duty .

“Preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects for interrogation while the result of the autopsy is being awaited after which outcome of the investigation will be made public, please.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now