Police arrests woman for arranging husband’s kidnap in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested a 40-year-old woman, Mrs. Joy Emmanuel, for allegedly arranging the abduction of her husband, Mr. Emmanuel Ebong.

The suspect was paraded before journalists by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, at the command headquarters on Friday.

The CP said the woman and the kidnappers collected the sum of N2million as a ransom for her husband’s release.

Durosinmi said the command would leave no stone unturned in the ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminals.

The suspect in her chat with journalists explained the circumstances that forced her to plan the husband’s abduction.

She said the man did not only starve her of sex but also refused to provide for the family.

The woman mentioned one Udo Moji, now at large, as the leader of the gang she engaged for her husband’s abduction.

She said: “I did menial jobs to fend for the family. I arranged his kidnap because I needed money to take care of the family.

”Unfortunately I was not given the ransom money after the abduction was successful

“They collected the money from me and never gave anything to me. Some members of the group who were arrested while spending the money mentioned my name to the police.”

