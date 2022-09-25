Police rescues kidnapped man, arrests suspect in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Saturday rescued a kidnapped person simply identified as Sheu Anafi in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Ota, said the operatives also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, Ibraheem Abubakar, at their hideout in Kara Bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said: “Men of the command took the battle to the doorstep of the hoodlums following a report lodged at Warewa divisional headquarters by a commercial driver.

“The driver reported that while he was coming from Ilorin in his Ford commercial car with registration number LRN 596 ZY and loaded with seven passengers, on getting to the long bridge, there was a traffic jam consequence upon which he drove through the untarred access road beside the bridge.

“While driving through the said access road, they were attacked by some unknown gunmen who forced all the passengers to run in different directions in the nearby bush.

“But when they all regrouped to continue their journey, it was discovered that one of the passengers by name Alhaji Sheu Anafi from the Okeleele area of Ilorin had been abducted by the hoodlums.

“Upon the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Abdul Fatai Ogunsanya, led a joint operation comprising men of the command’s tactical teams, local Vigilantes, so safe corps, and OPC men for bush combing in search of the abducted man.

“Their efforts yielded positive results when the hideout of the kidnappers was located and the security operatives engaged them in a gun duel.”

