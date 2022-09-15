Police rescues two kidnapped victims, recovers motorcycle in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued two women kidnapped by bandits and recovered a motorcycle in Galadimawa district of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the victims were rescued by operatives of the command’s Operation Whirl Punch on September 3.

Jalige said: “The personnel were on crime prevention patrol and surveillance along Shillalai road, Galadimawa district, where they intercepted a gang of bandits bearing sophisticated weapons.

“The bandits succumbed to the superior tactical fire power of the police and fled in disarray into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“Upon further push into the forest, the operatives rescued two female kidnapped victims.

“An unregistered operational Honda motorcycle belonging to the kidnappers was equally recovered.”

The spokesman listed the rescued victims as Halima Rabiu (16), and Suwaiba Nura (27).

“The kidnapped victims were medically evaluated and handed over to their respective families,” he added.

