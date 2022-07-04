Police warns cultists on 7/7 ritual, puts officers on alert in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday warned cultists planning to hold the annual 7/7 celebration in the state to drop the idea.

July 7 is set aside by cult groups in Nigeria for the initiation of new members. The day is often marked by violent activities, including bloodletting

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

The statement read: “Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Command reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called ‘7/7’ on Thursday, being 7th of July, 2022. The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish intentions to rethink and retrace their steps, as such a move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the Command’s tactical squads namely: SWAT, Anti-Cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the DPOs and Area Commanders have all been put on Red Alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the State.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 22 suspected cultists in Ogun

“The full weight of the law will descend on members of any unlawful society who intends to perpetrate evil acts, as the Command will not fold its hands while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law abiding citizens of the State.

“The Command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before and after the said date to prevent Had-I-Known situation.

“Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.

“While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoyed by the good people of the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now