Politics
Poorly negotiated contracts milking Nigeria’s economy —Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, lashed out at officials negotiating contracts on behalf of Nigeria, saying that they are bereft of the required knowledge to represent the country.
Speaking at the opening of a two-day physical and virtual capacity building training for Nigerian negotiators organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Osinbajo noted that the quality of the officials who represented the country at negotiations reflects in the nation’s economy.
He stressed that the poorly negotiated agreements and poor monitoring were the prominent causes of financial losses by nations.
He said: “People must be held responsible for poorly negotiated contracts while transparency and due process must be encouraged.”
Read also: Witness narrates how ex-Jigawa gov, Sule Lamido allegedly received kickbacks for contracts
In his speech, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, while speaking on ‘Guidelines for Negotiating International Agreements for Economic Development,’ said that development is the essence of governance.
Tbe Special Assistant to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Yemi Dipeolu, who also spoke at the event said the nation must develop “a corps of negotiators who could tackle the menace of illicit financial flows.”
The training was organised in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping Illicit Financial Flows from Nigeria.
By John Chukwu…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....