Power generation plunges to 2,943MW as 10 plants go idle

Total power generation in the country dropped to 2,943.4 megawatts on Sunday from 3,585.6MW on Saturday as 10 power plants went idle, data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator has shown.

On Sunday, the number of plants shut down had risen from 8 to 10. The plants affected by the negative development include Gbarain, Alaoji, Ihovbor, Sapele (Steam), Sapele II, AES, Olorunsgo II, ASCO, Omotosho II and Ibom Power.

The power plants were closed down on account of various factors including low load request by Distribution Companies (Discos), inadequacy of gas, frequency response, maintenance and rupturing of gas pipelines.

Nigeria’s biggest power plant, Egbin, which is situated in Lagos, produced 503MW on Sunday down from 521MW the day before.

Read also: Power generation falls to 2,627MW as more plants go dormant

Electricity generated from Kainji and Shiroro hydropower stations dropped to 139MW and 109MW respectively on Sunday from 273MW and 112MW on Saturday. However, Jebba’s output increased slightly from 150MW to 151MW.

Up to 2,124.6MW generation capacity was unused on Sunday due to line constraints (220MW), water management (281MW), and low demand by Discos (1,623.6MW) according to the Nigeria Electricity System Operator.

The bulk of the electricity in the country is generated from gas-fired power plants while output from hydro sources account for nearly 30 per cent of the total generation.

Nigeria’s installed power generation capacity stands at 1,910.40MW, available capacity at 7,652.60MW, transmission wheeling capacity at 8,100MW and the highest generation ever attained at 5,375MW.

Join the conversation

Opinions