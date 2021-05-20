Price of kerosene, diesel, cooking gas, increase in April | Ripples Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price paid by consumers for Kerosene, Diesel, and cooking gas all increased in the month of April.

Although Nigerians spent less for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) from the previous month, NBS said.

This was disclosed in its latest Price Watch report for April 2021

According to NBS, the price of automotive gas oil, also known as diesel, rose the most in April by 0.76 percent, selling at an average price of N237.19 in April 2021, up from N235.41 in March 2021.

The states with the highest average diesel prices were Benue (N264.75), Borno (N255.43), and Ebonyi (N255.43) (N252.50).

Anambra (N211.92), Kogi (N215.00), and Jigawa (N217.93) had the lowest average diesel prices.

In April, the price of kerosene increased by 0.38 percent to N362.68 from N361.29 the previous month.

Taraba (N478.89), Ebonyi (N468.33), and Benue (N452.17) had the highest average kerosene price per litre.

The states with the lowest average kerosene price per litre were Abuja (N250.00), Bayelsa (N255.71), and Yobe (N255.71) (N290.28).

READ ALSO: Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS

Similarly, the average price per gallon charged by customers for Kerosene decreased by -0.87 percent to N1,226.08 in April 2021 from N1,236.86 in March 2021.

Katsina (N1,572.73), Kebbi (N1,570.00), and Jigawa (N1,422.22) had the highest average kerosene price per gallon.

Bayelsa (N917.50), Delta (N1008.46), and Rivers (N917.50) had the lowest average kerosene price per gallon

NBS also noted that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) rose by 0.56 percent in April to N2,069.21 from N2,057.71 in March 2021.

Bauchi (N2,486.40), Borno (N2,393.25), and Adamawa (N2,393.04) were the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas)

Jigawa (N1,800.00), Kaduna (N1,839.29), and Ondo (N1,847.96) recorded the lowest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas.

Similarly, the average price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.96 percent month on month to N4,317.55 from N4,359.23 in March 2021.

Residents of Enugu (N4,828.57), Abuja (N4,780.00), and Sokoto (N4,664.75) had the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg Cooking Gas

Kaduna (N3,741.14), Zamfara (N3,790.00), and Katsina (N3,790.00) had the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas).

Petrol was the only product that sold less than the previous month.

According to the NBS, the average price of petrol charged fell by 3.65 percent in April to N166.38 from N172.68 in March.

Residents of Plateau, Kano, and Abia states paid the most, while residents of Borno, Kastina, and Gombe paid the least.

Plateau (N178.14), Kano (N177.00), and Abia (N175.92) were the highest average price of petrol

States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Borno (N152.30), Katsina (N156.60) and Gombe (N157.11).

