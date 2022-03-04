‘Princess is my ex-lover,’ Baba Ijesha tells court

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha on Friday told the Lagos Special Offences Court ,Ikeja, that comedienne Damilola Adekoya aka Princess was his former lover.

Lagos State government arraigned Baba Ijesha on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration last year.

He was arraigned for allegedly defiling Princess’ 14-year-old daughter.

Six witnesses had given evidence against the actor while two testified in his defence

Baba Ijesha, who was led in evidence by defence counsel, Mr. Dada Awosika (SAN), described the nature of the relationship he allegedly had with the comedienne.

He said: “We were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her.”

The defendant told the court how he met the comedienne.

Baba Ijesha said he received a phone call from Princess while he was on-air personality on Radio Lagos and LTV 8.

He added: “She said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started.

“She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad, Ali Baba is bad, Buchi is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer.

“In the course of the relationship, I met Princess’ mother and she gave me her nickname which is ‘Mama Larry’.

“The mother advised me to take care of her daughter and that though her daughter was stubborn, I could handle her.

“I promised to promote her, I cannot allow anything to affect her career, I cannot hurt a woman, I have never done it in my life.”

