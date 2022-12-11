Privatization of moribund assets best for Nigeria — Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, reinstated his plan to privatize dormant national assets if elected as Nigeria’s president next year.

Abubakar, who spoke at a Channels Television’s town hall meeting in Abuja, said the sale of the country’s major assets would facilitate maximum growth and development in the country.

The former Vice President has gotten many enemies in Nigeria over his resolve to privatize national assets, including the refineries and others.

Abubakar, who responded to questions on the issue, said privatization of dormant national assets would be the best for the country.

He said: “I am not fixated on privatizing national assets but feel that that’s the best for the country. For instance, we have four refineries which have ceased working for years and we budget money to overhaul moribund assets every year.

“Let us give them to the private sector. In every great nation, private sector is the driver of the economy. They provide jobs and prosperity. Why should we be different?

“If you feel that maintenance of moribund assets is good for you, go and elect somebody who’ll continue to waste money on what doesn’t benefit the country. Tell me how these things have helped with funds for the development of our communities.”

