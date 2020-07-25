Rainstorm kills seven, destroys buildings in Niger

At least seven persons have been killed by heavy rainstorm in Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja local government area of Niger State.

The rain, which started on Friday night and lasted several hours, also destroyed several structures in the area.

The Chairman of Suleja LGA, Abdullahi Maje, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, said the downpour began at 9:30 pm when most residents were asleep.

READ ALSO: Military kills bandits terrorising Niger State in airstrikes

Maje said: “We have already deposited seven corpses at Sabon Wuse General Hospital morgue and are searching for several others that are missing.

“Several houses had also partially collapsed in the area, while trees fell on roads and vehicles in different parts of Rafin Sanyi.

“The roofs of several buildings, supermarkets, kiosks, and public buildings were also blown off by the rainstorm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions