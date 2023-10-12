Reps demand reintroduction of price control board

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to consider the reintroduction of the price control board in the country to ensure that goods are sold at controlled prices.

This followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker from Kaduna State, Hussaini Jallo, at the plenary in Abuja.

Jallo, who led the debate on the matter, said the board would also help to prevent the hoarding of goods and protect customers from exorbitant prices.

He said the general rising of prices in Nigeria had an attendant effect on goods and services.

The lawmaker stressed the need for the introduction of the Price Control Act to stabilise the nation’s economy by preventing excessive inflation and ensuring the affordability of essential commodities.

The House, therefore, urged the federal government to ensure zero duty on agricultural products for a period of five years to encourage agricultural production and reduce the burden on farmers.

The parliament mandated its Committee on Commerce to ensure compliance and report back in four for further legislative action.

