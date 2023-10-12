Troops destroy 53 illegal refineries, arrest 19 suspected oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed 53 illegal refining sites and arrested 19 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta in the past week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops had sustained momentum against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The troops, according to the spokesman, discovered and destroyed 54 dugout pits, 66 boats, 138 storage tanks, 253 cooking ovens, two pumping machines, eight speedboats, 17 hoses, 18 drums and two cylinders in the operations.

They also recovered 983,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 144,980 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 71,650 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

Buba said: “Troops also neutralised one criminal, rescued three hostages and recovered one fabricated rifle, 18 vehicles and one torch light.

“In South East, the troops of operation UDO KA conducted a snap operation and arrested suspected IPOB/ESN members in Ikwo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Imo States during the week.

“The troops neutralised five terrorists, arrested 12 suspected criminals and rescued seven kidnapped hostages.

“They recovered two locally made guns, four rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, one FN rifle barrel, IED materials, 10 water gel explosives, three detonators, and one detonating cord among others.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.”

