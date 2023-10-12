Legal Practitioners’ Committee confirms Ajulo, 57 others as SANs

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has confirmed a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, and 57 others as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The LPPC Secretary, Hajo Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The committee had last month shortlisted 69 lawyers for the award.

Those on the list were Funmi Falana, the wife of a rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) Mrs. Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji and Bomo Agbebi.

Also on the list were Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, and Kingsley Obamogie.

Bello said: “The LPPC, Chairmanship of His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, approved their rank as SAN.”

He said the 58 successful applicants would be inaugurated on November 27.

