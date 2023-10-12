News
Legal Practitioners’ Committee confirms Ajulo, 57 others as SANs
The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has confirmed a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, and 57 others as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).
The LPPC Secretary, Hajo Bello, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.
The committee had last month shortlisted 69 lawyers for the award.
Those on the list were Funmi Falana, the wife of a rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) Mrs. Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji and Bomo Agbebi.
Legal committee shortlists UNILAG don, ex-NBA secretary, 135 others for SAN rank
Also on the list were Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, and Kingsley Obamogie.
Bello said: “The LPPC, Chairmanship of His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, approved their rank as SAN.”
He said the 58 successful applicants would be inaugurated on November 27.
