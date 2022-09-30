News
Three EFCC lawyers, 59 others elevated to rank of SAN (SEE LIST)
The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday approved the elevation of three Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyers and 59 other legal practitioners to the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
The EFCC lawyers are Rotimi Oyedepo, Sylvanus Tahir and Wahab Shittu, a private lawyer handling the commission’s cases.
The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the decision was taken at the LPPC’s 154th plenary session held on Thursday.
Others are – Mohammed Abubakar, Johnson Omophe, Lawrence Oko-Jaja, Christopher Oshomegie, Sanusi Sai’d, Emmanuel Idemudia, Diri Mohammed, Oladipo Tolani, Ayodeji Omotoso, Chijioke Erondu, Ajoku Obinna, Yakubu Maikasuwa and Henry Omu.
Also listed are – Dagogo Iboroma, Joseph Akubo, Gozoe Obi, Inam Wilson, Abubakar Sulu-Gambari, Abioye Asanike, Bolarinwa Aidi, Tonye Krukrubo, Aderemi Bashua, Kolapo Kolade, Samuel Kargbo, Ifeanyichukwu Obiakor, Olasoji Olowolafe, Mutalubi Adebayo, Victor Ogude, Sulayman Ibrahim, Mumini Hanafi, Tanko Ashang, Damian Okoro, Andrew Malgwi and Etukwu Onah.
Read also: EFCC arrests 3 lawyers over alleged N20m fraud
Adeboro Adamson, Bankole Akomolafe, Kelechi Obi, Andrew Odum, Okoro Edwin, Godson Ugochukwu, Steven Ononye, Ikani Agabi, Mustapha Ibrahim, Muizudeen Abdullahi, Magaji Ibrahim, Sanusi Musa, Oladoyin Awoyale, Chukwudubem Anyigbo, Lukman Fagbemi and Micheal Numa completed the list.
Nine professors were among the individuals listed by the committee.
They are Prof. Kathleen Okafor, Prof. Muhammed Abdulrazaq, Prof. Amokaye Gabriel, Prof. Ismail Olatunbosun, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Prof. Theodore Maiyaki, Prof. Olaide Gbadamosi, and Associate Prof. Chimezie Okorie.
The statement read: “The rank of a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
“The swearing-in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on Monday, the 21st day of November, 2022.”
