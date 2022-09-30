Three EFCC lawyers, 59 others elevated to rank of SAN (SEE LIST)

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday approved the elevation of three Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyers and 59 other legal practitioners to the rank of senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The EFCC lawyers are Rotimi Oyedepo, Sylvanus Tahir and Wahab Shittu, a private lawyer handling the commission’s cases.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the decision was taken at the LPPC’s 154th plenary session held on Thursday.

Others are – Mohammed Abubakar, Johnson Omophe, Lawrence Oko-Jaja, Christopher Oshomegie, Sanusi Sai’d, Emmanuel Idemudia, Diri Mohammed, Oladipo Tolani, Ayodeji Omotoso, Chijioke Erondu, Ajoku Obinna, Yakubu Maikasuwa and Henry Omu.

Also listed are – Dagogo Iboroma, Joseph Akubo, Gozoe Obi, Inam Wilson, Abubakar Sulu-Gambari, Abioye Asanike, Bolarinwa Aidi, Tonye Krukrubo, Aderemi Bashua, Kolapo Kolade, Samuel Kargbo, Ifeanyichukwu Obiakor, Olasoji Olowolafe, Mutalubi Adebayo, Victor Ogude, Sulayman Ibrahim, Mumini Hanafi, Tanko Ashang, Damian Okoro, Andrew Malgwi and Etukwu Onah.

Read also: EFCC arrests 3 lawyers over alleged N20m fraud

Adeboro Adamson, Bankole Akomolafe, Kelechi Obi, Andrew Odum, Okoro Edwin, Godson Ugochukwu, Steven Ononye, Ikani Agabi, Mustapha Ibrahim, Muizudeen Abdullahi, Magaji Ibrahim, Sanusi Musa, Oladoyin Awoyale, Chukwudubem Anyigbo, Lukman Fagbemi and Micheal Numa completed the list.

Nine professors were among the individuals listed by the committee.

They are Prof. Kathleen Okafor, Prof. Muhammed Abdulrazaq, Prof. Amokaye Gabriel, Prof. Ismail Olatunbosun, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, Prof. Theodore Maiyaki, Prof. Olaide Gbadamosi, and Associate Prof. Chimezie Okorie.

The statement read: “The rank of a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the 62 legal practitioners is scheduled to take place on Monday, the 21st day of November, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now