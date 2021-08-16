Reps member, Omolafe dies in Ondo

A member of the House of Representatives from Akure South/North Federal Constituency in Ondo State, Adedayo Omolafe, is dead.

Omolafe, who was a member of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, died in the early hours of Monday in Akure.

The Chairman of the committee, Tunji Olawuyi, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Oluwatayo, House of Reps member from Lagos dies

He described the deceased as a versatile lawmaker.

Omolafe, according to him, died at a time his service was most needed in the lower legislative chamber.

Join the conversation

Opinions