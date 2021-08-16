SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians fear Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan could be ‘pure motivation’ for Boko Haram

Nigerians on social media have called on the government to take a lesson or two from the crisis in Afghanistan, following the recent takeover of government in Kabul by Taliban fighters.

The triumph of the Taliban culminated on Sunday with the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, stating via a Facebook post that he planned to save the country from more bloodshed.

Heavily armed Taliban fighters spread across the capital while several others invaded Kabul’s deserted Presidential Palace as the group officially declared the country the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.

The country is in chaos as residents are gripped by fears of a possible brutal Taliban rule, although insurgents have promised a peaceful transition.

Videos emerging on Monday show disturbing scenes of dozens of Afghanis, desperate to leave the country, clinging to departing planes meant for evacuating U.S troops from the embattled country.

The Taliban’s success has prompted calls for more deliberate action against Boko Haram insurgents in Nigeria as the triumph, many believe, could spell motivation for the terrorists.

These calls comes days after the Borno State government welcomed over 1,000 repentant insurgents, stating its readiness to integrate them into society.

