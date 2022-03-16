Reps seek automatic employment for first-class graduates in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to ensure that first-class graduates from Nigerian tertiary institutions secure automatic employment in order to encourage hard work among the citizens.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a member of the House representing Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency in Imo State, Emeka Chinedu Martins, at the plenary.

In his presentation, the lawmaker stressed that granting first class graduates automatic employment in any area of their choice would discourage them from leaving the country in search of better opportunities abroad.

Martins said: “Research shows that Nigeria has continued to lose her best brains and intellectuals to other countries who, by virtue of their robust policies on a value system, reward diligence and excellence as can be seen in the exodus of medical professionals from Nigeria to other countries.

READ ALSO: Reps threaten oil firms owing Nigeria N2.6tn, say govt can’t continue to borrow

“Various statistics shows that in seeking admissions to universities, students consider countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Australia, China, Canada as it increases their chances of being employed upon graduation.”

The House adopted the motion and urged the Federal Ministry of Education to keep in touch with relevant government agencies to ensure employment for first class graduates in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now