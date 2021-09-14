Reps to debate Bill proposing compulsory drug test for politicians, security agents

The House of Representatives is to debate a Bill seeking to make compulsory, drug testing for politicians and security agents in the country.

The proposed Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Francis Ottah Agbo, is meant to empower the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to carry out compulsory and routine drug tests on those seeking election into public offices.

Speaking on the Bill on Monday, Agbo said it will also “subject all serving and intending security personnel as well as candidates seeking admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria to mandatory checks on drugs.”

The lawmaker, in a statement by his media aide, Andrew Agbese, said the “menace of drug addiction has pervaded all segments of the society and only drug integrity tests on people in critical service sectors can sanitise the system.”

READ ALSO: Reps resume probe of alleged non-remittance of N10.6bn Customs duties by banks

“I’m proposing a bill to empower the NDLEA to carry out a mandatory and routine drug test on politicians seeking public offices, top public servants, military and paramilitary officers and men, and for youths seeking admission into higher institutions. This will check excesses, madness in the country and sanitise the system.

“Narcotic drug addiction is common among our people across the board; from secondary schools to the universities; from North to South; from politicians to the civil servants etc.

“Indeed, Nigeria is the highest abuser of illicit drugs and cannabis is the most abused drug in our country,” Agbo said.

He noted that the misbehaviour of some political office holders as well as most of the crimes committed in the society is drug-induced, adding that such situations would be avoided in the future of those involved are ascertained to be free from illicit drugs use.

Join the conversation

Opinions