Politics
Reps to debate Bill proposing compulsory drug test for politicians, security agents
The House of Representatives is to debate a Bill seeking to make compulsory, drug testing for politicians and security agents in the country.
The proposed Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Francis Ottah Agbo, is meant to empower the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to carry out compulsory and routine drug tests on those seeking election into public offices.
Speaking on the Bill on Monday, Agbo said it will also “subject all serving and intending security personnel as well as candidates seeking admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria to mandatory checks on drugs.”
The lawmaker, in a statement by his media aide, Andrew Agbese, said the “menace of drug addiction has pervaded all segments of the society and only drug integrity tests on people in critical service sectors can sanitise the system.”
READ ALSO: Reps resume probe of alleged non-remittance of N10.6bn Customs duties by banks
“I’m proposing a bill to empower the NDLEA to carry out a mandatory and routine drug test on politicians seeking public offices, top public servants, military and paramilitary officers and men, and for youths seeking admission into higher institutions. This will check excesses, madness in the country and sanitise the system.
“Narcotic drug addiction is common among our people across the board; from secondary schools to the universities; from North to South; from politicians to the civil servants etc.
“Indeed, Nigeria is the highest abuser of illicit drugs and cannabis is the most abused drug in our country,” Agbo said.
He noted that the misbehaviour of some political office holders as well as most of the crimes committed in the society is drug-induced, adding that such situations would be avoided in the future of those involved are ascertained to be free from illicit drugs use.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...