Metro
NDLEA arrests military officer for allegedly planting drugs in brother’s house
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a military officer, Anayo Nwamban, for allegedly planting drugs in his brother’s house to implicate him.
The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that Nwamban, after planting the drug in his brother’s house, reported him to the agency.
According to Babafemi, the truth came to light after the drug supplier was arrested.
Babafemi said, “In Ebonyi State, a military officer, Anayo Nwamban, who bought 1.1 kilogrammes of cannabis from Mami market, planted same in his elder brother’s house and then made a report to the NDLEA office to implicate his brother, was arrested on Friday, September 3. After the arrest of his supplier, he admitted to purchasing and planting same in his brother’s house.”
READ ALSO: NDLEA seized drugs worth N100bn, secured 1630 convictions – Marwa
Meanwhile, Babafemi disclosed that in another development, the agency also arrested a 22-year-old corps member, Arnold Maniru, for allegedly importing four kilogrammes of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.
“The youth corps member serving with a government agency in Abuja was arrested on Saturday, August 28, 2021, following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.
“A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out,” he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...