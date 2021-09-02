Customs, NDLEA, DSS uncover hard drugs concealed in machine cylinder at Apapa Port

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Department of State Service (DSS) have uncovered and seized cartons of Captagon Pills, a hard drug, concealed inside the cylinder of an imported machine at the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

The Customs Area Command Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman disclosed the development in a statement on Wednesday, saying the discovery was made through a joint operation that lasted for one week.

According to the statement, the drugs were discovered after the operatives painstakingly dismantled the machine.

Usman noted that the seizure followed a renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing all forms of port-related lawlessness.

Furthermore, he said the heads of the three services resolved that the operation will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions.

“One suspect has been arrested in connection with the seizure while further examination and counting are ongoing,” Usman added

