Suspected rice smugglers battle Customs officers in gun duel, 4 officers injured
In the battle against smuggling, about three Customs officials and one soldier were allegedly injured when they were attacked by smugglers in the Igboora area of Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Mr Theophilus Duniya, Customs Public Relations Officer, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, in Ibadan.
Duniya said that the incident happened around 8.00 pm on Friday.
“The injured Customs Officers who are operatives of the Zone A, Federal Operations Unit, sighted 8 trucks carrying smuggled foreign parboiled rice whose drivers and armed accompanying passengers launched attack on the officers.
“One of the attackers was shot and disarmed while the others retreated with their smuggled wares.
”Investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the attackers, all the attacked Customs Officers and soldier, including one that was shot in the head, are receiving treatment,” Daniya said.
He said that the Acting Controller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya, condemned the attack and reiterates the uncompromising resolve of the Service to suppress smuggling.
The Unit, according to the Acting Controller, will never relent or be intimidated by these unwarranted attacks by criminal elements unlawfully bearing arms and unleashing same on officers on legitimate duties.
