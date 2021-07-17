Amotekun commander killed, as unknown gunmen in military fatigues attack Igangan

The town of Igangan was in chaos on Friday, as unknown gunmen masked in military fatigues attacked the ancient town, killing four residents.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the attack was repelled by a coalition of local security operatives and operatives of the Amotekun corps which resulted in the loss of the life of a commander named Muri.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen besieged the town in two Hilux vans, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing military and customs camouflage uniforms.

The convener, Igangan development advocate, Oladiran Oladokun confirmed the attack saying the incident was an attempt to invade the state through the axis, a border community but was resisted by the local security operatives.

Oladokun said although, the suspected herders came in customs and military camouflage to deceive the people and change the narrative that it was security operatives who stormed the town in search of those who engage in smuggling activities, a practice that is alien to the people of the community.

He expressed disappointment over inadequate security despite the recurrence of the attacks.

An Amotekun operative who spoke anonymously said the quick intervention of the local security operatives forced the assailants to retreat, but not without killing some residents as they escaped through Abeokuta axis.

