Ripplesmetrics: Fiscal performance ranking of 17 Nigerian governors leaving office by May 29 (Part 2)

In continuation of assessing the performance of outgoing governors leaving office by May 29, five more states‘ fiscal performance in the last seven years will be evaluated.

The states to be assessed for this week are Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi

As in the previous week, the states will be assessed to determine the current state the outgoing governors will be leaving them in.

The assessment will examine key economic metrics, including debt management, IGR (Internally Generated Revenue), capital importation, out-of-school children, and poverty index.

Jigawa State

The governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar will be leaving the state with some harsh record especially in poverty index.

The NBS most recent poverty data shows Jigawa State has the highest percentage of multi-dimensionally poor children in the nation, at 73.9 percent.

The state’s debt burden, which according to the Debt Management Office, was at N43.9 billion as of December 2022, is the lowest in the country.

Kaduna State

Kaduna State, under the leadership of Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai will be leaving the state with a debt stock of N83.3 billion as at December 2022.

Also, data from NBS shows that he grew the state’s IGR to N52.8 billion.

One major challenge for the next governor will be how to deal with 524,670 out-of-school children and over 2.4 million poor people, contributing to the overall number of poor people in Nigeria, which is currently over 18 million.

Kano State

Similarly, Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will be leaving for his successor a debt stock of N122.4 billion, and IGR of N40.4 billion.

The state has a staggering 989,234 out-of-school children and over 4.6 million poor people, making it one of the poorest states in the country.

Kastina State

In Katsina State, under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the debt stock is N62.4 billion, with an IGR of N12.0 billion and capital importation of $1.28 million for 2022.

The state also has 536,122 out-of-school children and over 2.8 million poor people.

Kebbi State

Lastly, Kebbi State, led by Governor Atiku Bagudu, has a debt stock of N61.3 billion, with an IGR of N9.9 billion and no capital importation recorded.

The state has 244,000 out-of-school children and over 1.9 million poor people, making it another economically disadvantaged state.

