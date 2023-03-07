News
Ganduje pardons 12 inmates on death row in Kano
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has pardoned 12 inmates on death row in the state.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NIS), Kano State Command, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Kano.
He said the inmates had spent 25 years in prison awaiting execution.
The NCoS spokesman added that the governor also commuted the death sentence of six inmates to life imprisonment.
Kofar-Nasarawa said: “Governor Ganduje also pardoned four female inmates with long-term sentences based on their good behaviour and industry as recommended by the correctional authority.
“He gave the released inmates N5,000 each as transportation fare to enable them to reunite with their families.”
The Chairman of the state Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, Mr. Abdullahi Garba-Rano, commended the governor for using the power conferred on him by the constitution to release the inmates.
Also, the NIS Controller in the state, Mr. Sulaiman Mohammad-Inuwa, thanked Ganduje for decongesting the custodial centres.
He advised the released inmates to stay away from any act that would lead them back to prison.
