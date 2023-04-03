RipplesMetrics: Fiscal performance report of 17 Nigerian govs leaving office May 29 (Part I)

On May 29, 2023, the transfer of power from 17 state governors to their successors is scheduled to take place, about two months from today.

These governors were elected in 2015 and have completed their constitutionally prescribed two terms.

The states affected are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba.

As the transition approaches, attention is focused on the performance of the outgoing governors during their time in office.

To determine the current state of the states they are leaving compared to when they first assumed office, Ripplesmetrics will examine key economic metrics, including Debt Management, IGR, Capital Importation, Out of school children, and poverty index.

Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu came into office amidst much excitement in Abia State on May 29, 2015. In his inaugural address, he pledged to harness the state’s resources and advantages for development, emphasizing the need to develop and utilize the people’s resourcefulness, diligence, unique location, and natural resources for the collective benefit of all.

During his two terms in office, the state’s revenue grew by 46.6 percent from N13.34 billion at the end of 2015 to N19.57 billion at the end of 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). However, Abia state’s IGR ranking fell from 12th in 2015 to 20th in 2021 among Nigeria’s 36 states.

Ikpeazu will be leaving a considerable domestic debt of N103.71 billion and an external debt of $94.27 million for his successor, which is a significant increase from N53.52 billion and $41.29 million, respectively, when he assumed office in December 2016. Despite being home to one of Nigeria’s most thriving business hubs, foreign investment failed to improve during his tenure, with only $59.8 million recorded between 2019 and 2021.

Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel promised wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion, and job creation when he took office in Akwa Ibom. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Akwa Ibom’s internally generated revenue increased impressively from N14.79 billion in 2015 to N31.39 billion by the end of 2021, a growth rate of 112.2 percent. However, the state’s IGR ranking fell from 8th to 10th among the 36 states.

Akwa Ibom’s domestic debt increased from N155.43 billion to N219.26 billion by the end of December 2021, a growth rate of 41.06 percent. Although Udom promised to create a conducive environment for foreign investment, not much changed in this regard during his eight-year tenure.

Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is leaving behind a domestic debt of N63.52 billion and an increase in IGR growth rate from N141.29 billion in 2016 to N12.60 billion in 2021. The state recorded a capital importation figure of $25.03 million and a high number of out-of-school children at 252,037 in 2017/2018.

Cross River

In Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade pushed domestic debt to N128.14 billion and an increase in IGR growth rate from N197.21 billion in 2016 to N22.91 billion in 2021.

The state recorded a capital importation figure of $25.85 million and a high number of out-of-school children at 97,919 in 2017/2018.

Delta State

As Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state prepares to leave office, he will be leaving behind a domestic debt of N304.24 billion for his successor.

When he came into power the state‘s domestic debt as at 2016 stood at N241.23 billion.

On IGR Okowa increased it to N80.20 billion from N40.80 billion in 2015.

Ebonyi State

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State grew the state’s domestic debt to N76.49 billion having met the state‘s debt at N28.06 billion.

He is also leaving behind an IGR of N13.75 recorded in 2021.

According to NBS, as at 2017/2018 the state had 145,373 out of school children.

Enugu State

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is leaving behind a domestic debt of N91.86 billion from N48.42 billion in 2015.

He grew the state’s annual IGR to N26.71 billion in 2021 from N18 billion as at 2015.

