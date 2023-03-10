Rivers LP appoints Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, as Acting Chairperson

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has been appointed the Acting Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State following the dissolution of the party’s caretaker committee led by Dienye Pepple.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, the party stated that the appointment of Dokubo followed the tenure expiration of the mandate of the caretaker committee and she would oversee the conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections rescheduled for March 18.

Other members of the committee, according to Abure, include Philip Loveday as Secretary and Gogo Wellington, as the Publicity Secretary.

READ ALSO:Labour Party dissolves Rivers executive committee

The leadership of the LP had, on Tuesday, announced the dissolution of the executive council of its Rivers State branch with immediate effect due to an internal crisis that rocked the party following reports that the state chapter of the party had collapsed its structure to endorse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sim Fubara.

While dissolving the Caretaker Committee, Abure said that the state officials of the party were axed for gross anti-party activities and corruption in the management of the party’s funds.

He further stated that those who were at the helms of affairs in the state, where the presidential mandate of the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi, was openly stolen should step aside until a full investigation into what happened at the last election was completed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now