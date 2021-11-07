Veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, chastises celebrities for indiscipline

Award-winning veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has condemned her colleagues following the recent leak of controversial videos across various social media platforms.

The veteran actress accused celebrities of indiscipline and inability to act as professionals despite being in the entertainment industry.

Dokubo in a live session on her Instagram account charged her colleagues; to keep their private life completely away from social media.

She questioned why someone would be in a relationship; and you would be having intercourse with your partner; and he would be busy recording while making love.

It would be recalled that the video tapes of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage surfaced on social media in the latter part of October, much to the dismay of Nigerians.

