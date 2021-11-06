Singer Mohbad arrested in Cyprus

Nigerian recording artist, Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Aloba has disclosed that he is stuck in Cyprus.

The Marlians record artiste blamed his show promoters for his current predicament.

The fast-rising music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Saturday. November 6, 2021.

“I’ve been stuck at the Cyprus airport prison. The show promoter got me f**ked up,” he wrote.

He however did not disclose under what circumstances he was being held or what led to it.

Mohbad is signed to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlians record. He gained mainstream popularity in 2020 with his single, ‘Kopoke’.

